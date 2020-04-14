Ukraine begins large-scale military exercises Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Tactical military exercises will begin in the West of Ukraine, involving the Airborne Assault Forces, infantry units and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

As part of the exercises, the movement of units, landings and combat missions in mountainous areas will be practiced.

The amphibious units will be supported by Air Force combat aircraft, helicopters and army engineering units.

"We urge citizens not to worry! These drills are based on the relevant recommendations and quarantine restrictions. Airborne-assault troops, like the rest of the armed forces of Ukraine, continue to improve their combat skills to protect the citizens and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the press center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.

In February, Ukraine carried out the largest exercises since the beginning of the year. The exercises took place on the coast of the Sea of Azov in the Donetsk region. As part of the "Fair Wind" exercises, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard and State Border Service practiced repelling the attack of the enemy paratroopers on the Azov coast.

The exercises involved about 400 personnel, five ships and boats of the Navy and the Maritime Guard of the Security Service of Ukraine, 25 pieces of artillery, including multiple rocket launchers, 13 armored vehicles (tanks, BMP and armored vehicles), two Naval Mi-8 and Mi-14 helicopters, two Su-25 attack aircraft and two MiG-29 fighter jets.

