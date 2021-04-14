Ukraine begins large-scale military exercises near Crimea Wednesday, April 14, 2021 11:00:37 AM

The command of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun large-scale military exercise near the border of the annexed Crimea. According to the scenario of the exercises, Ukrainian military will train to repel an invasion of a hypothetical enemy.

Tank and artillery units will be taking part in the exercises.

According to the Commander of the Joint Forces Operations, General Naev, the exercises will be held in real-life conditions.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is expected to quickly suppress all the firing positions of the enemy.

A battery of Rapira T-12 100 mm anti-tank guns is also taking part in the exercises.

Earlier, Russia sent 15 warships from the Caspian to the Black Sea. Several U.S. Navy warships are expected to enter the Black Sea on April 14-15.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured that Kyiv has enough strength not only to repel the attack, but also drive Russian troops out of Crimea and the Donbas. He also reminded that Ukraine will soon be able to join NATO. Ukrainian military estimates that there are almost 40,000 Russian troops ion Crimea.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on the arrival of the U.S warships in the Black Sea said that the U.S. should stay way from Crimea “for its own good”.

