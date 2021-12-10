Ukraine buys anti-drone jamming guns from Lithuania Friday, December 10, 2021 10:02:45 AM

Ukraine has purchased weapons from Lithuania that will help the Ukrainian military to counter Russian drones in the Donbas, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on the air of the TV program "The Right to Power".

According to him, the weapons were purchased through the NSPA system (NATO Support and Procurement Organisation). Ukraine will receive 10 anti-drone mitigation systems this month.

"We paid money, passed all the checks in order to purchase certain things we need through the NSPA from NATO," the minister said.

Reznikov added that he is currently seriously studying the procurement system and consulting with the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada on this issue.

The minister also announced that similar procurement agencies will be created soon within the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. One agency will deal with logistics and procurement and the other will be responsible for purchasing of weapons.

