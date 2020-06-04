Ukraine calls for establishing security zone on both sides of Russian border in Donbas Thursday, June 4, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Ukraine calls for the creation of a security zone in the border areas with Russia with monitoring and verification by the OSCE. Kyiv also proposes to create a working subgroup in the Trilateral Contact Group on border issues, stated Ukraine's Deputy Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Igor Lossovsky during an online meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the restoration of control over the border remains a key element of the process of resolving the conflict.

"The creation of a security zone in the border areas of both countries with constant monitoring and verification by the OSCE at the border, as stipulated by the Minsk Protocol, would be a step in the right direction. Ukraine proposes to create a working group within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on border issues," Lossovsky said.

The diplomat stressed the need to implement the results of the Normandy Summit in Paris, which Russia continues to ignore.

He stated that Ukraine adheres to the principle of "security first" in a peaceful settlement, advocates the development of a new comprehensive ceasefire and calls on Russia to engage in constructive negotiations within the Framework of the TCG on this issue.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmyro Kuleba said in an interview with DW that the Ukrainian side is ready to compromise in order to regain control over the occupied territories of Donbass and Crimea, in particular Kyiv is ready to discuss the issue of the special status of these territories within Ukraine.

Later he explained that Ukraine will not cross the "red lines" of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, so representatives with terrorists of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, federalization and other demands of Russia are unacceptable for Kyiv.

