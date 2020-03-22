Ukraine calls its new assault boats 'a worthy response' to Russian amphibious ships Sunday, March 22, 2020 11:02:01 AM

Ukrainian Centaur-class assault boats are a "worthy response to outdated" large amphibious ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, stated the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in a the video produced by the TV and radio studio Breeze, which has been posted on YouTube.

Russian ships are "much slower and have long since exhausted their lifespan," the video says. It is specified that Ukrainian boats can develop speeds of up to 36 knots and can accommodate 36 paratroopers. The boats are armed with C-8 missiles, the video notes.

In February last year, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in 2019 the Ukrainian Navy expects to receive two -class landing boats. They will be deployed to the Sea of Azov, said Vyacheslav Demyanenko, Deputy Head of the General Defense Planning Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Centaur-class assault boat displaces 47 tons and measures 24 meters in length.

Comments

