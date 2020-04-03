Ukraine carries out successful tests of new Neptune coastal missile system Friday, April 3, 2020 1:02:06 PM

Ukraine conducted a successful test of the Neptune missile system on April 2, announced the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

"The second successful test. The Neptune missile system successfully hit floating targets at the Alibey test site in the Black Sea. At the same time, the operational range the Neptune missile was up to 100 km," Danilov said on Facebook.

The coastal anti-ship missile system Neptune is being developed by the Ukrainian design bureau Luch.

The Neptune uses the newest cruise missile R-360, which is capable of hitting sea and ground targets at a distance of more than 300 km.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.