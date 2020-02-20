Ukraine expecting NATO status upgrade in October Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:00:43 AM

Ukraine is expecting its status with NATO to be upgraded to that of a partner with enhanced opportunities in October this year, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk, as cited by UNIAN.

According to Zahorodniuk, the alliance is “absolutely satisfied” with the reforms that have been carried out in Ukraine, and if the country maintains this rate of positive changes, it can expect an upgrade in October.

Zahorodniuk said that it was at the Munich Security Conference, which was held from February 14 to 16, that he became convinced of NATO’s full support for the course of reforms adopted by the Ukrainian government.

In November last year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will help Ukraine to carry out the necessary reforms so that it can join the organization. He also noted that all of the allies have agreed to accept Ukraine. At the time it was also learned that Ukraine would be taking part in a joint exercise with NATO member-states in the Black Sea in 2020.

