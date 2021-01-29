Ukraine imposes additional sanctions on Russia Friday, January 29, 2021 2:08:16 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals.

According to the decree published on the website of Zelensky’s Administration, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the decision. The sanctions list itself has not been provided. The decree also notes that one of the decisions of the National Security Council is classified.

Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service and the National Bank of Ukraine to "ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of the sanctions provided by this resolution." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will have to inform the European Union and the United States about these additional sanctions and "request that similar restrictive measures be implemented by them."

In mid-December, the Ukrainian Ministry of Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced that new sanctions were being prepared against Russia. The decision to impose new sanctions was made after the company Southern Project LLC, a subsidiary of the Bank Russia, became a sole owner of Massandra winery in Crimea. Kyiv considers Massandra to be part of the cultural heritage of Ukraine.

On January 27, Oleksii Goncharenko, a member of the European Solidarity faction, said that the Ukrainian government had approved sanctions against 13 Russian airline companies. Pobeda (subsidiary of Aeroflot), Vologda Aviation Company, Krasavia, IrAero Airlines and others were subject to restrictive measures.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.