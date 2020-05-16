Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian museums and scientific organizations Saturday, May 16, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expanded sanctions against Russian companies and state institutions, putting on the sanctions list museums and scientific and cultural institutions in the list.

In particular, the new restrictive measures suspend for three years scientific cooperation and cultural contacts with the Hermitage, the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, the Moscow State University, the Russian Geographical Society, the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of The History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In addition, organizations in Crimea, the Taurus Archaeological Community and the Crimean Federal University named after Vernadsky, have come under Ukrainian sanctions.

Kyiv also extended sanctions against Russian social networks "VKontakte" and "Odnoklassniki." Restrictions have also been extended for Mail.ru and Yandex Internet services.

The organizations included in the sanctions list face confiscation of assets, ban on the withdrawal of funds outside Ukraine, suspension of economic and financial obligations, cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits.

The last time Ukraine carried out a major expansion of the list of Russians and organizations that fell under sanctions was in March 2019, when Petro Poroshenko was the president of the country. Then the restrictions were imposed against Russian 294 legal entities and 848 individuals.

