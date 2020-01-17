Ukraine insists on withdrawal of forces in four areas of Donbas Friday, January 17, 2020 8:03:25 AM

Ukraine has proposed to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) four new areas of the Donbas where withdrawal of forces should take place.

Citing a source in the TCG in Minsk, Hromadske reports that Ukraine is insisting on disengagement near the railway bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska, near Avdiivka, Novoselytsia Vtora and near the Hnutovo checkpoint.

Russia, in turn, is pushing for disengagement near the settlements of Schastia, Veselohorivka, Rozsadka, Hnutovo and Shyrokyne, as well as near Avdiivka.

The two sides have exchange coordinates with the OSCE and agreed to meet again on January 29, 2020.

Previously it was reported that Ukraine had decided on three areas for disengagement of forces in the Donbas. Its choices were supposed to be named after coordination with the TCG in Minsk.

On Thursday, the TCG on the conflict in the Donbas held its first session of the year in Minsk.

Darka Olifer, press secretary to Ukraine’s representative in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, said that Ukraine considers it necessary for the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission to carry out an additional verification that heavy weapons and their storage facilities have been removed.

