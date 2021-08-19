Ukraine planning to build helicopter repair center in Turkey Thursday, August 19, 2021 12:00:34 PM

The Ukrainian company Ukrspetsexport, which is a subsidiary of the Ukrainian national defense holding Ukroboronprom, signed a contract with the Turkish company THK Teknik A.Ş for building a center for the repair of Mi-17 helicopters, reports Ukroboronprom’s press service.

Director General of Ukrspetsexport Vadim Nozdrya stressed that “recently military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey has reached a qualitatively new level, being one of the main elements of the partnership between the two countries”.

According to Ukroboronprom, the companies Ukrspetsexport and THK Teknik A.Ş already had the experience working together in 2018, when the Ukrainian company won the tender for the repair of 18 Mi-17 helicopters of the Turkish gendarmerie.

The new contract provides for the creation of a service and repair center for Turkish customers, as well as fulfillment of various orders for third countries.

