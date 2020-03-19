Ukraine protests about Putin's visit to Crimea Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:06:44 AM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement after the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea, where he presented awards to the builders of the Crimean Bridge.

"In connection with Putin's visit to Crimea and Sevastopol, the Russian Foreign Ministry received a note of protest," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. The Ministry called the Russian president's visit to the peninsula a "gross violation of the territorial integrity" of Ukraine and said Russia disregarded international law.

The Russian President arrived in Crimea to present state awards to the builders of the Crimean Bridge on March 18.

Ukraine regularly expresses dissatisfaction with Putin's visits to Crimea. Thus, in January, Kyiv sent Moscow a note of protest after the Russian president's arrival for the exercises of the Black Sea and Northern Fleets.

In February 2014, armed people in uniforms without insignias appeared in Crimea and captured the Supreme Council of Crimea, the Simferopol Airport, the Kerch ferry crossing and other strategic objects, and prevented the Ukrainian army from taking action. Initially, the Russian government refused to acknowledge that these armed people were Russian soldiers, but President Vladimir Putin later admitted it.

On 16 March 2014, a referendum on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea and Sevastopol, in which the inhabitants supposedly voted for the peninsula to become part of Russia. The outcome of the so-called referendum is not recognized by Ukraine, the EU or the US. On 18 March, Putin announced the “annexation” of Crimea to Russia.

International organizations have declared the annexation illegal and condemned Russia’s actions. Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation. Russia claims to have “restored historical justice”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, declared 20 February 2014 the start of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.