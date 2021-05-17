Ukraine provides list of military needs to U.S. Monday, May 17, 2021 11:00:14 AM

Ukraine has given the U.S. a list of the most urgent needs of its Armed Forces and expects to receive this assistance, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"We gave the U.S. a list of the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. Some items on this list are easier to accomplish, others are harder. We don't expect to get everything at once, but we are making progress on these items, which can be obtained at the moment. I have no doubt that we will get a certain number of items from this list. And it does not require the appropriate costs. This is a question of cooperation, technical details," Kuleba said.

"We do not expect the arrival of foreign troops to help us. But we expect our partners to provide Ukraine with the support they can offer to help our country survive this conflict," the minister added.

On April 27, it was reported that the United States provided the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense with $7.85 million assistance.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.