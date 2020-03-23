Ukraine receives first shipment of coronavirus test kits from China Monday, March 23, 2020 10:01:48 AM

A cargo planed of the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived in Ukraine from China. It delivered rapid coronavirus test kits and other medical equipment, reported the press service of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration.

Two types of tests were delivered: PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and tests for rapid diagnostics. 250,000 rapid test kits have been delivered, and the number of PCR has not been specified.

China has also provided medical masks with varying degrees of protection, disinfectants, ventilators and other equipment to combat coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

The test kits are to be transferred to laboratories in every region of the country. At the same time, rapid test kits will be provided to ambulance crews for rapid checks of people at home.

The Presidential Administration also stated that this week several more such shipments are expected to be delivered to Ukraine.

As of March 22, 73 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ukraine.

