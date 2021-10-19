Ukraine receives new shipment of weapons and ammunition from the United States Tuesday, October 19, 2021 11:00:19 AM

On Monday, October 18, the second shipment of international technical assistance from the US government to the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived in Ukraine, said Colonel of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Medical Service Oleksandr Matviychuk.

According to him, the cargo arrived as part of additional security assistance from the US government to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Medical supplies, weapons with ammunition were delivered to Ukraine in this shipment.

Matviychuk called such assistance a step towards full interoperability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO member countries.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.