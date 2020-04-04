Ukraine sends 20 medical personnel to Italy to fight coronavirus pandemic Saturday, April 4, 2020 10:01:00 AM

On Saturday, April 4, 20 medical workers from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Health flew to help Italian doctors, reports the press service of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

All the doctors decided to go to Italy voluntarily. Within a few days, Ukraine will also send humanitarian aid to Italy: a special cargo of disinfectants.

"Today we are sending 20 Ukrainian medical workers to the Marche region. For us, this is an important step, to help friends in difficult times. It is a show of solidarity and concrete assistance. Many Ukrainians work in Italy, according to unofficial data, about 100 of them are in intensive care," said the Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

Health Minister Maxim Stepanov noted that the doctors who go to Italy are provided with all the necessary means of personal protection.

"We will constantly keep in touch with our doctors in Italy, so that all the findings during the treatment of this disease, can be used in Ukraine. Infectious disease doctors, resuscitators, surgeons, anesthesiologists, endocrinologists, neurologists and nurses flew to Italy, i.e. all those who can treat the disease," Stepanov said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.