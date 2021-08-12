Ukraine sends 38 tons of barbed wire to Lithuania for construction of fence on border with Belarus Thursday, August 12, 2021 11:00:57 AM

Ukraine has sent 38 tons of barbed wire to Lithuania. This is the first batch of aid that Ukraine promised last week, reported the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

"More than 38 tons of humanitarian cargo departed today, August 12, from Ukraine to Lithuania. This is the first stage of assistance of the three that Ukraine sends in accordance with the Decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the order of the Cabinet of Ministers. The assistance will contribute to strengthening the protection of Lithuania's borders from illegal migrants," the report said.

A week ago, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers decided to supply 100 kilometers of barbed wire to the Republic of Lithuania.

Barbed wire will be used to protect the border of Lithuania with Belarus amid the influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus.

