Ukraine signs $85.6 million tank-repair contract with Pakistan Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:00:40 PM

During the IDEX-2021 exhibition, Ukrainian state-owned defense holding Ukroboronprom signed a contract with Pakistan to repair T-80UD tanks with a total value of $85.6 million, reported Ukroboronprom’s press service.

"Our armoured plants are constantly updating their production facilities and improving technology, which ensures high quality work and products. We also discussed with the Pakistani side new orders for the supply of 6TD1 and 6TD2 engines to this country," said Yuri Gusev, CEO of Ukroboronprom.

Pakistan is one of the main buyers of Ukrainian defense products. In the 1990s, Ukraine sold 320 T-80UD tanks to Pakistan.

In 2016, Ukraine signed a $600 million memorandum with Pakistan for maintenance and modernization of tanks.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.