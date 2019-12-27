Ukraine signs contract for another shipment of Javelin missile systems from US Friday, December 27, 2019 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry has signed a contract for the supply of the second shipment of American Javelin anti-tank missile systems, reports the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Anatoliy Petrenko said that it was possible to conclude a new agreement because to resource-saving in the fourth quarter of the year.

"We also order similar missile systems from our national manufacturer. We have several artillery reconnaissance stations, about 100 armored cars of different types and armored vehicles, as well as several aircraft," said Petrenko.

According to him, this year, Ukraine has signed two contracts with the US government as part of the agreement with NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Another contract on support and supply of arms was concluded with NATO.

The contract on the purchase of another batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems was the first large-scale contract of direct international defense procurement between the two countries, reads the message of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States on the Facebook page.

"This is a huge step forward for Ukraine. We are departing from the old [procurement] system, which hindered the Ukrainian Defense Ministry from buying weapons and equipment from foreign countries directly. Now, these changes will expand our capabilities to strengthen the military-technical and defense potential of the country," reads the message of the Ukrainian Embassy in the US.

The first batch of Javelins missile systems, with a total cost of $47 million, arrived in Ukraine in the spring of 2018.

