Ukraine signs defense agreements worth $25 billion with the U.S. Thursday, September 2, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Ukrainian national defense holding Ukroboronprom concluded agreements in the United States of America for a total of $ 2.5 billion, reported Ukroboronprom’s press service .

The agreements were signed during the visit to the United States of the delegation headed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukroboronprom signed an agreement on cooperation in joint programs and projects, as well as on research with the American corporation Lockheed Martin, which produces aviation, armored vehicles, satellite systems and missiles.

In addition, Ukroboronprom signed an agreement with one of the world leaders in the defense technologies Harris Global Communications Inc. The agreement provides for supplies of military equipment to Ukraine. Harris Global Communications Inc. is engaged in the production of command-and-control systems, avionics, tactical radio, space and ground antennas.

