Ukraine suspends electricity imports from Russia and Belarus Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:00:00 PM

Ukraine has suspended imports of Russian and Belarusian electricity until October 1, 2021. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NKREKU).

The head of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, Valery Tarasyuk, said that Energy Minister Herman Galuschenko initiated the decision. Thus, NKREKU cancels the results of annual auctions, which were used distributed transit volume for 2021 as part interstate agreements between Ukraine and non-members of the Energy Community.

The regulator instructed the national power grid operator to reimburse the auctions winners. Tarasyuk did not rule out that the relevant restrictions would continue after October 1.

On May 26, Ukraine suspended air flights to and from Belarus. Belarus sent a protest note to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

