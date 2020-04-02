Ukraine tests Vilkha-M missile with 120 km range Thursday, April 2, 2020 9:00:00 AM

On March 30-31, the Ukrainian State Design Bureau Luch conducted another successful test of the Vilkha-M missile, reported the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on its website.

"Even in the conditions of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing implementation of the Ukrainian missile program with the active participation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces continues in the sphere of security and defense," the statement reads.

On March 30-31, at the test site in the Odesa region, tests of Vilkha-M missile with a 120 km range have been conducted successfully.

"This missile is created by the companies of the defense industry in a closed production cycle. The rocket launcher system with the Vilkha-M missiles will become a powerful weapon of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the National Security Council said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry plans to purchase about 3,000 missile systems and missiles worth 2 billion hryvnia ($72 million USD).

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.