Ukraine to build a bridge to Moldova at its own expense Monday, January 18, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Ukraine plans to build a bridge over the Dniester in Yampil at its own expense, said the deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva in an interview with TSN.ua.

"One of the projects that we will start immediately will be the construction of a bridge over the River Dniester in the Yampil-Cosauti area and the corresponding highway that will connect Kyiv and Chisinau. And not just connect, but it will allow almost 5 hours to get by car from Kyiv to Chisinau via the new bridge," said Zhovkva, commenting on the statement of President Volodymyr Zelensky about the new highway between Kyiv and Chisinau.

"Funding for the construction of this bridge will be carried out from the Ukrainian government budget. I would like to note that the construction of the entire bridge crossing will be done at Ukraine’s expense. Ukravtodor (State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine) is already working on the appropriate regulatory support for this financing. Ukraine will also build part of the highway from Kyiv up to the bridge. There, most of it has already been built, restored or reconstructed. The rest of construction has to be finished. Moldova will build its own part of this highway," he said.

The construction of a bridge in Yampil instead of the ferry was promised by the previous Ukrainian government. Currently, the only bridge which connects Ukraine and Modlova is located at Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otaci border crossing.

During the visit of the Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about "an ambitious goal", the construction of a modern highway that will connect Kyiv and Chisinau. Sandu said that the countries would like to improve the infrastructure on Chisinau - Soroca- Yampil – Kyiv road, which will create a transport corridor, making it the fastest route from the central region of Ukraine to the Central and South-Eastern Europe.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.