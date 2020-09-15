Ukraine to conduct large scale military drills with U.S. and U.K. during Russia’s Kavkaz 2020 exercises Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM

The military exercises Joint Effort 2020 will be held in Ukraine on September 22-25, announced the Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff Directorate for Doctrines and Training, Major General Oleksii Taran.

About 12,000 weapons and up to 700 units of military equipment will be involved in the exercises. More than 100 military units of all types of troops will take part in the exercises.

Also, military units of the U.S. and British armed forces will participate in the Ukrainian exercises. The execrcises will be monitored by up to 200 foreign instructors, military advisers and observers.

Between September 21 and 26, Russia will conduct large-scale military exercises Kavkaz 2020. They will take place near the borders of Ukraine, as well as in the annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

Ukrainian and foreign military experts, as well as officials stressed that the "Kavkaz 2020" could turn into an invasion of Ukraine.

