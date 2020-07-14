Ukraine to purchase additional batch of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones Tuesday, July 14, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Ukraine intends to purchase another batch of Turkish combat drones Bayraktar TB2.

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the purchase of drones was discussed during the official visit of the Turkish Defense Minister to Kyiv. On July 10, during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran reportedly announced Kyiv’s intention to purchase an additional batch of Turkish strike drones.

In 2019, Ukraine received six reconnaissance and strike UAVs Bayraktar TB2. The drones were recently used for the first time during the Ukrainian army's exercises to conduct reconnaissance and strike a ground target using MAM-L munition.

According to available information, as part of the new deal, Bayraktar TB2 drones will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces within a year. In addition to the UAVs themselves, the delivery will include three ground control points.

The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone is an aircraft type UAV. The wingspan is 12 m, the length is 6.5 m. Maximum take-off weight - 650 kg, can carry two high-precision MAM-L munitions weighing 21.5 kg and two MAM-C munitions weighing 7 kg, allowing to hit targets at ranges from 2 to 8 km. The flight time of the drone is up to 24 hours, the range in the line of sight is up to 150 km.

