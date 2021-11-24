Ukraine, U.K. and USA exchange intelligence data on possible Russian attack on Ukraine Wednesday, November 24, 2021 11:00:18 AM

Intelligence services of Ukraine, Great Britain and the United States exchanged information about the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a working trip to the Shiroky Lan training ground in the Mykolaiv region.

"I had two important meetings – with the British Secretary of State for Defense, Ben Wallace, and the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. We had serious conversations where we clearly compared the facts that our and their intelligence receives have. We exchanged the information between our intelligence agencies. The conclusions are the same. The risk is clear to us, " the Ukrainian Defense Ministry quoted Reznikov as saying.

"I have received very important signals from partners that we are not left alone," Reznikov said.

"They have already started serious consultations with other EU and NATO member states. The response will be very tough. And, as far I know, the head of the Kremlin was warned directly the visit to Russia of a serious US official, "Reznikov emphasized.

According to him, there will not just be more statements of concern. "The response will be tougher - starting from economic and political sanctions, as well as increasing assistance to Ukraine directly with equipment and weapons."

"Representatives of the official Kremlin are constantly looking for an excuse, referring to allegedly some violations by Ukraine. They say that we, allegedly, did not fulfill the Minsk agreements. They say that they are not parties to the Minsk agreements at all. Recently, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Minsk process is a negotiation between Ukraine and the occupation regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk under Russia’s moderation. The protocol and memorandum of the Minsk agreements clearly state that the parties to the Trilateral Contact Group are the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the OSCE is a moderator. Therefore, what they post publicly is not meant for the civilized world," Reznikov said, noting "that the entire civilized world knows who the aggressor is."

