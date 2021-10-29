Ukraine vows to continue using combat drones in Donbas Friday, October 29, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to use Bayraktar attack drones during day and night, said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine the commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Sergiy Naev.

According to him, Turkish Bayraktar drones have been on combat duty in the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the spring of 2021, when Russia started amassing its troops near Ukrainian borders. Naev also noted that the drones have already shown their effectiveness for reconnaissance and collecting valuable information about the enemy. At the same time, they are involved in patrolling not only in the Donbas, but also the north and south of Ukraine.

"When Ukraine purchased these systems, the personnel was trained to use them. Now, all Bayraktar crews are ready for reconnaissance day and night, as well as combat use - also day and night, " Naev said.

On October 26, volunteer Roman Donik reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the first time used Bayraktar attack drones against the artillery of Russian militants in the Donbas. Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the drones were used to strike Russian artillery in the Donbas.

