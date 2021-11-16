Ukraine wants to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from United States Tuesday, November 16, 2021 3:00:00 PM

Ukraine wants to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States , reports the Ukrainian newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry decided to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles along with coastal missile systems in early 2020.

The Harpoon is an anti-ship missile that was designed and is manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing Defense, Space & Security).

The Harpoon uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defenses. The missile can be launched from:

fixed-wing aircraft (the AGM-84, without the solid-fuel rocket booster)

surface ships (the RGM-84, fitted with a solid-fuel rocket booster that detaches when expended, to allow the missile's main turbojet to maintain flight)

submarines (the UGM-84, fitted with a solid-fuel rocket booster and encapsulated in a container to enable submerged launch through a torpedo tube);

coastal defense batteries, from which it would be fired with a solid-fuel rocket booster.

Earlier, Ukraine received a shipment of ammunition from the United States. The equipment and ammunition were delivered as part of the U.S. government's additional security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.