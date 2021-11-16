Ukraine wants to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from United States
Ukraine wants to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States , reports the Ukrainian newspaper Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.
According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry decided to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles along with coastal missile systems in early 2020.
The Harpoon is an anti-ship missile that was designed and is manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing Defense, Space & Security).
The Harpoon uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defenses. The missile can be launched from:
fixed-wing aircraft (the AGM-84, without the solid-fuel rocket booster)
surface ships (the RGM-84, fitted with a solid-fuel rocket booster that detaches when expended, to allow the missile's main turbojet to maintain flight)
submarines (the UGM-84, fitted with a solid-fuel rocket booster and encapsulated in a container to enable submerged launch through a torpedo tube);
coastal defense batteries, from which it would be fired with a solid-fuel rocket booster.
Earlier, Ukraine received a shipment of ammunition from the United States. The equipment and ammunition were delivered as part of the U.S. government's additional security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.