Ukraine wants to regain control over Donbas by 2025 Wednesday, February 24, 2021 3:00:00 PM

The Ukrainian government has approved changes to the Integrated Border Management Strategy until 2025. The document includes a clause on the restoration of control over the border between Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. The relevant decision was made at the meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrinform reports.

According to the government's order to amend the strategy, Ukraine should be ready to protect this section of the border once it regains control over these territories.

The document also sets the task of modernizing the border security system beyond the checkpoints. To do this, the border service units will be optimized, resources will be redistributed, rapid response units will be developed, surveillance systems will be improved, including using drones, and other activities.

According to Ukrinform, the key purpose of the strategy is the readiness and ability to protect the external borders of the European Union (within the Ukrainian borders) after the country obtains full membership in the EU.

The strategy of Ukraine’s integrated border management was initially adopted on July 24, 2019. It should be implemented in accordance with the National Security Strategy, which President Volodymyr Zelensky approved in September 2020.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in April 2014. According to the Ukrainian authorities, as well as Western countries, Russia is directly involved in the conflict.

Some time after the beginning of the conflict, then-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko passed the Donbas Special Status Act. It provides for the introduction of a special status of government in the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) after the final withdrawal of troops and the holding of local elections in the territories not currently under Kyiv's control. The procedure is regulated by the so-called "Steinmeier formula", which was approved by Kyiv in October 2019. In accordance with it, a special self-governing status will be temporarily granted to DPR and LPR after the local elections.

