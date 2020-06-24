Ukraine withdraws from Russian space project Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian and Italian scientists have withdrawn from the Russian Gamma-400 space project, which was planned for launch in 2030, announced by Arkadiy Galper, chief researcher of the Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, RIA Novosti reports.

The project involves the creation of an astrophysical space observatory to observe the sources of gamma radiation in the universe.

The scientist said that at some point they had a breakdown of relations with their Italian colleagues. It was planned that the Italians would make a part of the equipment for the observatory, which measures the angle of trajectory of the gamma particle.

"With the Ukrainians, we simply had to stop work, because their leadership allegedly politely recommended scientists not to participate," Galper said.

It is reported that Ukraine had to make detectors - transparent crystals through which the gamma particle passes and loses energy, and it can be measured. Also, the Ukrainian side was responsible for the equipment that monitors the electromagnetic environment. Now, this equipment will be produced by Russia.

At the same time, Belarus will participate in the project. It is ready to make some of the equipment needed for the observatory's tests.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.