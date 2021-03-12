Ukrainian Air Force plans to adopt F-35 Friday, March 12, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Ukraine Serhiy Drozdov said Kyiv intends to acquire American F-15 and F-35 fighter jets for the Ukrainian Army, reports the Ukrainian military portal.

According to him, in the first stage of rearmament, the Air Force plans to receive a new multifunctional aircraft of the forth-generation. The fifth-generation aircraft can be adopted after that.

"The Gripen and F-15 aircraft are being considered in the first stage. In the future, as the relations with our partners deepen, there will be a transition to a modern aircraft of the fifth generation, F-35," Drozdov said.

Drozdov also noted that within ten years the Air Force will be forced to stop using old weapons and equipment, which are currently in service.

