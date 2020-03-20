Ukrainian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers cancel meeting in Budapest, will hold phone conversation instead Friday, March 20, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto are scheduled to hold a video conference on March 26, Kuleba told Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"Despite the fact that all visits have been canceled, we still bring up some political issues over the telephone with foreign ministers of other countries. For example, today we agreed with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto that on March 26, when I was supposed to visit Budapest for a meeting of the bilateral commission, we will hold a teleconference with him, because life does not stop," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Kuleba added that one of the "positive" effects of coronavirus will be that people will finally realize that it is not necessary to physically meet. "Most of the discussions can be held via teleconference," he added.

On March 18, it was reported that Hungary will provide to those Ukrainians who were stuck on the borders with Austria and Croatia, a transit corridor to return to Ukraine. Kuleba spoke by phone with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and agreed with him on a transit corridor for Ukrainian citizens. He added that 310 citizens are waiting to return to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.