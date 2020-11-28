Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct military exercises with Bayraktar drones and Javelin missile systems Saturday, November 28, 2020 10:30:00 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted tactical exercises using Bayraktar TB2 drones and Javelin anti-tank systems in the Mykolaiv region, ArmyInform reports.

Serviceman of one of the mechanized brigades practiced assault operation in urban areas, while operating in small tactical groups, and also carried out targeted missile and air strikes.

The exercises involved integrated use of precision weapons, electronic jamming equipment, automated control systems and other modern weapons.

According to the report, the military used UAVs for terrain reconnaissance and discovery of enemy targets. Bayraktar TB2 drones were tested during the drills. The servicemen carried out test firing from Javeline and Stugna anti-tank missile systems. Fighter jest and bombers were also involved in the drills.

One of the tasks of the exercises was to work out an urban assault operation while blocking and neutralizing criminal groups. The military used combat simulation systems to ensure a real-combat experience.

