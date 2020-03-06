Ukrainian Armed Forces receive new batch of modernized T-72 tanks Friday, March 6, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Kyiv armor plant has delivered six upgraded T-72 tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The company's specialists modified the equipment to improve its technical parameters and combat characteristics, reported the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The plant improved optical instruments, gun stabilization system, and the steering system. With this batch of tanks, the Kyiv plant completed the implementation of the contract with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. All tanks will be handed over to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the main distinguishing features of this tank is its ability to use high-precision guided missiles "Kombat" produced by the Kyiv State Design Bureau Luch.

In addition, the upgraded T-72 is equipped with state-of-the-art dynamic protection elements and night vision devices with electro-optical converters.

A digital radio station and satellite navigation were installed on the tank. The devices are designed to ensure efficient communication between the tank crew and infantry units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Armed Forces called these modifications of the tanks "network-centric", claiming that the tanks can be used in combat as elements of a single controlled system.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.