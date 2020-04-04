Ukrainian Armed Forces report 3 coronavirus cases Saturday, April 4, 2020 3:00:20 PM

As of 4 April, 3 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been reported in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported the press service of the Medical department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"This is the second case of acute respiratory disease COVID-19, which involves a soldier from the Kyiv garrison. The soldier had been treated at home with cold symptoms since the end of March. Because of afebrile temperature, two tests (rapid test and extensive) were conducted, which produced a positive result," the statement reads.

At the moment, the condition of the soldier is satisfactory. He is being treated at home under the supervision of the medical personnel.

"The soldiers in contact with him were sent to self-isolation. In the near future, they will be tested for a possible infection caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2," the statement said.

As of April 4, 1,096 cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been reported in Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.