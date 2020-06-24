Ukrainian Army receives latest model of Javelin anti-tank missiles Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:12:00 AM

FGM-148E missiles, which are one of the latest modifications of javelin anti-tank missiles, have been received by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reports the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“On June 16, Ukraine, as part of the pilot project under the U.S. government "International Military Sales" program, received the first shipment under a contract signed in December 2019, namely - missiles for the anti-tank missile systems "Javelin" and auxiliary equipment totaling more than 27 million U.S. dollars," the statement reads.

The project includes the supply of several types of weapons, their maintenance and training of personnel for the reliable and effective operation of anti-tank systems throughout the life cycle.

Deliveries of the remaining military goods in accordance with the agreements are envisaged in 2021-2022.

"The implementation of the contract totaling more than $36.5 million is a significant step in the development of Ukrainian-American strategic cooperation in support of Ukraine's defense capability and opens new prospects for direct economic agreements in the field of armament and military equipment with partner states by the Ministry of Defense," the Defense Ministry added.

Last December, Ukraine signed a contract with the United States for the supply of Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

Prior to that, in October, the U.S. Congress gave preliminary consent to sell to Ukraine an additional batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems for $39 million.

The first batch of Javelins arrived in Ukraine in the spring of 2018. Then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch said that these weapons were provided free of charge. In the fall of 2017, the American publication BuzzFeed, citing sources in the U.S. government, wrote that U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to give Ukraine weapons for free.

Shortly thereafter, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said that the program of military assistance to Ukraine provides both free and commercia deliveries of weapons. In the summer of 2019, the U.S. Embassy reported that Kyiv for the first time asked the U.S. to sell weapons to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.