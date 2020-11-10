Ukrainian Defense Minister tests positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Ukrinform news agency, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

According to Ukrinform, the test was done before President Zelensky’s trip to the Donbas.

Taran is currently in self-isolation and works remotely. His health is now satisfactory. The working schedule of the Defense Minister has undergone corresponding changes.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tested positive for COVID-19. Zelensky said that he feels good and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation.

It was also reported that the head of the Presidential Administration Andtii Yermak tested positive for COVID-19. Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Yulia Kovaliv tested negative and is working as usual.

It was also reported that the Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was tested positive. He's currently on sick leave.

