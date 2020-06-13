Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and presidential advisor test positive for COVID-19 Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov and an adviser to the President of Ukraine Ruslan Demchenko tested positive for COVID-19, reports Ukrainian news outlet Nove Vremya.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian officials were in talks with the French presidential foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, in Paris. Both of them were diagnosed with coronavirus last night.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Reznikov himself noted in a commentary to Kyiv Vlada that he was tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results.

"Yesterday, after returning from Paris, our entire delegation voluntarily underwent coronavirus tests. We are waiting for the results," Reznikov said, adding that he feels normal, and such tests are taken after each trip.

The Ukrainian President’s administration has not yet confirmed or denied this information

