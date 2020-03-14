Ukrainian diplomat tests positive for coronavirus Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:16:24 PM

A Ukrainian diplomat has contracted the coronavirus, reported Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we have recorded the first case of a diplomat contracting the coronavirus in one of the countries. The foreign diplomatic missions are temporarily switching to remote operation to ensure the network of effective assistance to Ukrainians around the world, " the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service quotes Kuleba as saying.

The special operation regime of Ukrainian diplomatic missions will be in effect from Sunday, March 15, until Friday, March 20, 2020 inclusive.

“The Ukrainian diplomatic missions will continue to carry out their functions remotely except in force majeure circumstances, where immediate consular actions and functions are needed, especially those related to the pandemic,” the Ministry explained.

"The special mode of work does not mean the closure of our embassies and consulates. These are only temporary protective measures for diplomatic staff who will carry out their duties online and remotely where possible. Everyone continues to operate in maximum readiness mode. The load is insane. We do not have sufficient resources everywhere, but we do everything to quickly solve problems," Kuleba assured.

It is noted that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been given a special order to process all hotline and e-mail requests round-the-clock.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian diplomatic missions in nine countries canceled the reception of citizens because of coronavirus.

