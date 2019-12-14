Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Kyiv will demand that peacekeepers be deployed in Donbas if Minsk Agreements fail Saturday, December 14, 2019 2:04:58 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Prystaiko does not rule out that Ukraine can return to the idea of deploying a UN peacekeeping contingent in the uncontrolled territory of Donbass, if the Minsk agreements fail.

"Our team is trying to do everything according to the Minsk Agreements, and when we realize that there is nothing new to talk about based on the Minsk Agreements and Russia is resisting every issue, then we will turn to the next step... it will not be my decision, but the President’s... there will probably be a peacekeeping mission. And we have such an opportunity," Prystaiko said during the program "Freedom of Speech by Savik Shuster" on the TV channel "Ukraine."

He reminded that the Ukrainian side had not officially applied to the UN for the introduction of a peacekeeping mission, but that Russia came up with such a proposal. Prystaiko stressed that Russia is proposing to deploy a peacekeeping contingent only along the line of contact, which Ukraine is not ready to do.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.