Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Merkel is not offended after she was mentioned in Zelensky-Trump conversation Sunday, December 29, 2019 10:00:24 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that no one should be surprised because of the words that leaders of different countries use in confidential telephone conversations, reports German news agency RND.

According to Prystaiko, Trump "reminded" Zelensky that "because of their geographical proximity, the Europeans should do more for the security" of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian President agreed with Trump.

Prystaiko also said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is not offended by the conversation of the two presidents. He noted that no one should be surprised because of the words that state leaders use in confidential telephone conversations.

The transcript of the conversation between the American and Ukrainian presidents from July 25 was published on September 25.

"Yes you are absolutely right. Not only 100%, but actually 1000% and I can tell you the following; I did talk to Angela Merkel and I did meet with her. I also met and talked with Macron and I told them that they are not doing quite as much as they need to be doing on the issues with the sanctions. They are not enforcing the sanctions. They are not working as much as they should work for Ukraine," Zelensky told Trump.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.