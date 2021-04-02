Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia is preparing to move troops into Donbas Friday, April 2, 2021 10:00:30 AM

Russia is preparing to commit large-scale provocations against Ukraine, reported the General Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

According to the intelligence agency, Russia is preparing a set of measures aimed at provoking Ukraine to a military response to its hostile actions along the demarcation line in the Donbas. Russia is expanding its military presence on the territory of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics by deploying its troops there.

Russia explains these actions by the need to protect Russian citizens in the self-proclaimed republics.

Ukrainian Intelligence does not rule out the possibility that Russia may attempt to move its troops deep into Ukrainian territory.

Among other things, it became known that the Russian media and Russian diplomatic missions abroad were instructed to be ready to report and explain to the world community that “the Russian peacekeeping mission in Donbas is in response to aggressive action of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said that Russia is ammasing its troops on the border with Ukraine.

