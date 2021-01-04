Ukrainian intelligence: Russia may invade Kherson region Monday, January 4, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Russian army may attack the Kherson region, reported the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service.

It is noted that before the annexation of Crimea by Russia, mainland Ukraine provided up to 85% of the peninsula's needs for fresh water. Thus, Russia "can, under a far-fetched pretext, move deep into the Kherson region in order to capture the north-Crimean Canal dam."

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence, at the moment, the Kremlin is counting on the COVID-19 pandemic to improve relations with the West and attempts to introduce more pro-Russian puppets into the Ukrainian political elite.

"Our analysis shows that in the future Russia's activity towards Ukraine can be geared towards a large-scale military operation resulting in Russia’s invasion of new Ukrainian territories," the statement reads.

According to the intelligence officers, using a new military campaign in Ukraine the leadership of Russia can divert attention from internal problems while solving the socio-economic issues in Crimea. In addition, Ukraine's partner countries are busy with their own internal situation.

Ukraine used to provide up to 85% of Crimea's fresh water through the North-Crimean Canal, which connects the Dnieper River with the peninsula. After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, water supplies to the peninsula were cut off.

Water reserves in Crimea are replenished from reservoirs of natural runoff and underground sources. According to ecologists, the excessive use of water from natural sources has led to the salinization of the soil on the peninsula. Crimean authorities regularly call on the residents of the peninsula to save water.

The Permanent Mission of the President of Ukraine in Crimea reported that the supply of water to Russia-annexed Crimea and Sevastopol via the North Crimean Canal is possible only after the “de-occupation of the peninsula”.

