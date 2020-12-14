Ukrainian journalist accuses Zelensky’s administration head of derailing special operation to detain Wagner mercenaries Monday, December 14, 2020 11:04:00 AM

The head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak is directly involved in the failure of the special operation to detain mercenaries from the Russian private military company the Wagner Group, said a prominent Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov on air of the talk show "All the Lawlessness" on Apostrophe TV.

As Butusov notes, Yermak personally informed the Belarusian special services that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is preparing a special operation to lure Russian mercenaries from Belarus to Ukraine. According to the journalist, he has the appropriate evidence, which will be used in future criminal proceedings on charges of treason against Yermak.

"According to my sources and my personal conviction, it was Yermak who called Belarus. And it was he who sent a signal to some leaders of Belarus that a dangerous group was coming and that it should be looked at closely. However, we do not know which of the leaders of Belarus this signal was given, the information was not specific. Nevertheless, it was enough to give a tip to the Belarusian special services to detain this group," Butusov said.

He added that despite the fact that criminal proceedings are under the control of law enforcement agencies the investigation is moving very slowly. Butusov believes that this case should be immediately given a go, otherwise the responsibility will fall on all who try to hide the truth from the public.

Earlier, Yuri Butusov said that he does not rule out the possibility of impeachment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Butusov, this can happen if the whole truth about the failure of the special operation to detain Wagner mercenaries is made public.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.