Ukrainian President calls on U.S. senators to support sanctions against Nord Stream 2 Saturday, January 8, 2022 12:00:44 PM

Ukraine asks all its friends in the U.S. Senate to support Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act S.3436, which provides for sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream-2 pipeline, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.

"Thank you Senator Chuck Schumer (Democratic Party) and Senator Ted Cruz (Republican Party) for agreeing to put to a vote for the suspension of the Russian Nord Stream 2," Zelensky wrote.

The bill of the Republican Ted Cruz calls for imposing restrictions on the gas pipeline within 15 days from the date of the bill’s approval and allows Congress to vote for reintroducing sanctions in case President Joe Biden cancels them. The bill assumes imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, which the United States cancelled in May, and also imposing sanctions on the companies engaged in the certification of the pipeline.

Some members of the US Senate from the Democratic Party changed their attitude towards the Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act and decided not to support it fearing that the bill could prevent the president from cooperating with the European Union, primarily with Germany.

Earlier, Speaker of the Department of State Ned Price said that the above-mentioned bill would undermine the united front that would counter Russia.

"Our concern is that, if passed, the legislation would only serve to undermine unity amongst our European allies at a crucial moment when we need to present a unified front in response to Russian threats against Ukraine," the speaker said.

The vote on the bill is expected to take place in the US Senate before January 14.

In parallel, senators can consider proposals by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who called for imposing sanctions only when Russia begins a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that it is difficult to imagine the launch of Nord Stream 2 in the event of a new Russian attack on Ukraine. According to Blinken, this gas pipeline is a lever of pressure on Russia.

After taking office, Burbock said that the new German government is ready to block the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 if Russia begins a new aggression against Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 2 consists of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year which are expected to supply gas from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. After Nord Stream 2 is launched, Russia would be able to completely bypass Ukraine in delivering gas to Europe.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.