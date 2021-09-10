Ukrainian President does not rule out possibility of full-scale war with Russia Friday, September 10, 2021 12:00:09 PM

Speaking at the Yalta International Conference YES, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not rule out the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia.

When asked by a moderator if there is a possibility of a full-scale war with Russia, Zelensky confirmed the possibility of full-scale hostilities and recalled that Ukraine had already been on the verge of a large-scale war with Russia.

"I think it can happen. It did in 2014. Unfortunately, Russia made the first step forward, and then it became, thank God, thanks to the Ukrainians, a step backwards. There is potential in this. I believe that this will be Russia's biggest mistake. I believe after that there will never be a friendly neighborhood of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, if there is a powerful escalation. Why Belarus? Because there is Russia’s presence on its territory. The world has changed, so this (full-scale war) may be the most terrible," the Ukrainian President emphasized.

According to Zelensky, at a meeting with Joe Biden, they discussed Russian aggression against Ukraine. The American President is aware of the military threat from Russia and, according to Zelensky, supports Kyiv's proposals to strengthen the Ukrainian fleet and air defense.

Russia has already responded to Zelensky's statement. The head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Leonid Kalashnikov, said that a full-scale war with Ukraine is possible if there is "a provocation by Kyiv."

"No one in Russia wants to fight with Ukraine, this can happen only in the case of a provocation by Kyiv," the Russian news agency TASS quoted Kalashnikov as saying.

