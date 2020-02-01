Ukrainian President hopes U.S. will appoint special envoy for Donbas and Crimea Saturday, February 1, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for a more active role of the United States in the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass and in the “de-occupation of Crimea”. During a briefing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv, Zelensky noted that such participation of Washington can be strengthened by appointing a special envoy for Ukraine.

"Today, I expressed the hope that the United States of America will be more involved in the processes of settlement in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea through the appointment of a separate official from the State Department on these issues," the President of Ukraine said.

Kurt Volker was the U.S. State Department's special representative for Ukraine. At the end of September 2019, he left the post after two years of work amid the scandal surrounding the July phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The content of this conversation was eventually the reason for the beginning of impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States. Trump's political opponents in the Democratic Party say he tried to persuade Zelensky to launch an investigation into the activities of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son in Ukraine in exchange for financial and military assistance to Kyiv.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.