Ukrainian President hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday, November 12, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yarmak, who tested positive for COVID-19, are currently in the isolated rooms in Kyiv's Feofaniya hospital, said Yermak’s adviser Mikhailo Podolyak in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

"Everything is quite strict, regulated by the protocol. They are in Feofaniya. There is a special cabinet in which the president can hold meetings. I had a lot of conference calls today," he said.

Podolyak noted that a special communication equipment has been installed in the president’s room, and Yermak does not have such equipment, only an isolated room.

According to the Podolyak, the president and the Head of his Administration have a "standard work schedule."

"The only limitation is isolation, no one is around. That is, none of their assistants are there, they are communicating offline," Podolyak said.

He also added that Zelensky cannot see his family because he follows the quarantine rules. Zelensky also maintains a telephone connection with the head of the Presidential Administration.

Yulia Mendel, a spokeswoman for Zelensky, said on Facebook that the president was at home, but on Tuesday he was admitted to Feofaniya Hospital, "because there are better conditions for self-isolation and care for patients with coronavirus infection."

"The President and the head of his Administration have already held several meetings from there. The President spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday evening. Both are active and have mild symptoms," she said.

In early November, it was reported that Kyiv Clinical Hospital Feofaniya will be used entirely for the needs of COVID-19 patients, as the Ukrainian government forecasts an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, President Zelensky and the head of his Administration, Yermak, tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Dmytro Razumkov tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov tested positive.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers considered the introduction of the so-called weekend lockdowns. Anti-pandemic measures will be strengthened from midnight Saturday until midnight Monday.

