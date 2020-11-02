Ukrainian President: ruling of Constitutional Court to abolish electronic declaration is conspiracy by old elites Monday, November 2, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the ruling of the Ukrainian Constitutional to repeal a number of provisions of anti-corruption legislation "a conspiracy by old elites."

"I know for sure that today's demarche of the Constitutional Court is a public manifestation of the conspiracy by some old elites and oligarchs against the president and against the country. It's not different. This is what it is. Because only a weak president and a weak government are the key to maintaining their corrupt way of life. They do not know any better. As they say, on Halloween, all the devils from the political hell open their real faces. It has just happened," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page.

Zelensky stressed that the Constitutional Court is trying to preserve the "caste of the untouchables" and it’s not for nothing that they are so afraid of verification of declarations. In this regard, he proposed to depose the current judges and appoint new ones.

On October 27, the Ukrainian Constitutional Court abolished some of the provisions of anti-corruption legislation. Among other things, criminal responsibility for filing false declarations has been abolished.

It is noteworthy that two days after that it was discovered that the head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi owns real estate in the annexed Crimea, which he purchased before and after the annexation of the peninsula and failed to declare.

