Ukrainian President Zelensky has not been invited to Victory Day Parade in Moscow Wednesday, February 26, 2020 12:00:58 PM

Russia has not sent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an official invitation to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day in World War II, the Ukrainian Presidential Administration reported, as cited by Ukrayinska Pravda.

“According to the results of an analysis of the registration and reference base of incoming official correspondence administered by the Documentation Department of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the document in question does not exist,” the administration said in response to an inquiry from the news outlet.

Recently Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that numerous world leaders, including Ukrainian and US presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have been invited to come to Moscow on May 9, 2020.

